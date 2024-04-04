Hearts of Oak invest over GHC22 million in infrastructure

Hearts of Oak invested GHC22 million into the club’s infrastructure by the close of 2023, according to Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV.

Togbe Afede XIV disclosed this information during the club’s 6th annual general meeting on Thursday while updating shareholders on the progress of the ongoing infrastructure development at Kpobiman.

"The first phase is of the Pobiman project about 80% complete - among others, this first phase of the Hearts Africa Sports Academy comprises the following: executive apartments, dormitories; administrative, classroom blocks; kitchen and dining block; gym, laundry, and changing/shower blocks; four football pitches; tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts," he stated in his report.

"More than GHC22 million has been invested as of the end of 2023," he continued.

Furthermore, he outlined plans to finalize a mini stadium intended to serve as the home venue for the youth team (Auroras FC).

"The second phase, which we plan to commence this year, will see the addition of an 80-room hotel, additional changing/shower facilities, and the provision of stands to complete the 5,000 â€“ 6,000 capacity mini stadium at Kpobiman," he revealed.

Additionally, Togbe Afede XIV highlighted the progress of the renovation of the club’s former secretariat, known as “Phobia House”.

"The club’s old secretariat known as “Phobia House” was pulled down in May 2022 to make way for a modern headquarters building. This structure is also about 95% complete as at the time of this report,” Togbe Afede XIV said.

"With about GHC9 million invested so far. Part of this ultra-modern edifice will be leased out to help generate revenue," he added.