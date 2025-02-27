Hearts of Oak is now an 'ORDINARY' club - Former board member Barimah Atuahene

Former Hearts of Oak board member of Hearts of Oak, Barimah Atuahene, has labelled the club as an ordinary side.

The Phobian Club, which remains one of the biggest clubs in Ghana, has struggled in recent years. Having dominated the country under former coach Samuel Boadu, the club has gone trophyless for the past four years.

Over the weekend, Hearts of Oak suffered a shocking elimination from the MTN FA Cup after losing 4-3 on penalty shootouts against lower tier side, Golden Kick at the Legon Sports Stadium.

Speaking on the recent performance of the club, Atuahene said, "The performance of Hearts of Oak is worrying. This is a club that used to win trophies, but they cannot even play in the final of the FA Cup," he told Asempa FM.

"Hearts of Oak is now an ordinary club. They are so poor, and it is disappointing watching," he added.

Following their elimination from the FA Cup, Hearts of Oak now turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League, which resumes on March 7.

After 19 games played, the Phobian Club sit 4th with 33 points.