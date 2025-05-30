Hearts of Oak is ready for Legon Cities clash - Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, says the team is ready for their final league game against already relegated Legon Cities on Sunday.

Speaking to Peace FM, Opare Addo stressed that Hearts won’t treat the match lightly despite their opponents’ relegation status. He believes Legon Cities will be eager to end their season on a high note and could pose a threat.

"God willing Sunday at the Legon Sports Stadium we are playing Legon Cities they are virtually eliminated from the competition but yet again it doesn't give you the bragging rights of strength to beat them," as aired by Peace FM.

"What you will do is that you will work hard with effort so that you win and be able to grab what it is to grab. They have already been relegated they don't have anything to lose they will come in prepared and motivated to make a good impact before they leave.

"We know all these things so the coach and the players who ever will be selected to play the match on Sunday they know the responsibility is do well and protect the image of the club,"

The match takes place at the University of Ghana Stadium.