Hearts of Oak, Kotoko reach agreement with GFA on league safety and reforms

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have reached an agreement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on key measures to enhance safety, security, and the overall standards of the Ghana Premier League.

The decision follows a high-level meeting on February 17, 2025, which was called in response to the tragic stabbing of Kotoko fan Nana Pooley at a league match.

The discussions focused on implementing stricter safety measures, increasing security personnel at match venues, and accelerating progress toward an autonomous league structure.

Both clubs strongly endorsed the GFA’s enhanced "Matchday Safety and Security Protocols," which introduce improved crowd control, faster emergency response times, and comprehensive safety checks. Hearts and Kotoko pledged to strictly adhere to these protocols and called for regular assessments.

The two clubs reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining high operational and ethical standards in the league. They also agreed to comply with updated GFA guidelines, including improved referee training, infrastructure development, and increased fan engagement efforts.

A major step toward an Autonomous Premier League was also taken, with the GFA set to register the league as a corporate entity and establish operational bank accounts. Each club will appoint a board member to oversee the league’s strategic direction.

While Hearts and Kotoko expressed readiness to collaborate with the GFA and other Premier League clubs to facilitate a smooth league restart, Kotoko have scheduled a press conference for February 24, 2025, to announce their final stance.

Meanwhile, GFA President Kurt Okraku is expected to meet with Kotoko’s management at the club’s office on Thursday to discuss the ongoing concerns.