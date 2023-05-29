Hearts of Oak lacked character in Legon Cities defeat – David Ocloo

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo has admitted that his side lacked the mental strength to fight back in their narrow defeat to Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday, May 28 2023.

The Phobians fell behind in stoppage time of the first half to a Kofi Kordzi drive into the bottom corner which beat Atta in post.

The Royals were resolute and held on that solitary goal to ensure Hearts of Oak suffered a third consecutive defeat.

“The truth be told, Legon Cities wanted it more than us especially in the first half. They run more. They controlled the game well. It’s unfortunate,” Ocloo told StarTimes at full time.

“In situations like this, you need character. And we don’t have that character today,” he added.

Hearts of Oak are 8th on the league standings with 45 points and they will host RTU at home for their next match.