Hearts of Oak legend Amankwah Mireku defends Executive Board Chairman amidst club's struggles

Hearts of Oak legend Yaw Amankwah Mireku has come forward to express his support for the club's Executive Board chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, in the face of the team's struggles in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians have endured a challenging start to the season, currently sitting in the 16th position on the league table with just three points after four games.

However, Mireku is resolute in his belief that the club's recent woes should not be attributed to Togbe Afede XIV, who has been instrumental in providing crucial infrastructure and resources.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Mireku emphasised the significant investments made by the Board Chairman in developing state-of-the-art facilities for Hearts of Oak.

"If you look at the facilities Togbe has put in place for Hearts of Oak if we had such facilities during our time, we would have played with our heads," he said.

Mireku expressed his disappointment that, despite the remarkable facilities now available, the team has struggled to achieve the desired results on the pitch.

"I'm very sad for the current players. You have such facilities, and you can't perform well enough to make the fans happy. For this one, the problem is not Togbe."