Hearts of Oak legend Amankwah Mireku laments absence of quality players in team

Former Hearts of Oak captain Amankwah Mireku has expressed dissatisfaction with the club's current player pool.

The team has struggled to maintain consistency in their results during the previous two seasons, finishing below the top four in each despite winning the Ghana Premier League in 2021 and back-to-back FA Cup titles.

Hearts of Oak finished 12th with 46 points last season and failed to make an impression in any of the contests in which they competed.

The former centre-back believes the quality of the Phobians' players is insufficient to achieve the desired results, which is why the squad continues to struggle.

Mireku, who spent a decade at the club, believes it is impossible to identify more than three outstanding players on whom to build success.

“I wouldn’t even pick more than three of the current Hearts of Oak players. They would have to prove to me why they are fit to be selected,” he told Alfred Takyi Mensah on Onua Sports Centre on Onua FM.

“It is even difficult to identify good players from the squad. I would consider [Amankwah] Baafi and probably three or four players.

“These days players lack an understanding of what the profession entails and that is what affects their performance. For instance, during an off-season like this, they resort to entertaining themselves instead of working hard," he added.

“This is not to say resting is not good but the football profession is time-bound. You can only do that for 10-15 years and fade out so you need to make good use of the time.