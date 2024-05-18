Hearts of Oak legend Bernard Dong-Bortey insists he would have been one of the best in this era

Former Hearts of Oak and Ghana forward, Bernard Dong-Bortey believes he would have been one of the best players in the world if he had played in the current era.

Dong-Bortey enjoyed a successful career playing in the Ghana Premier League for giants Hearts of Oak, where he won several trophies including the inaugural CAF Confederation Cup title.

However, he failed to replicate that when he moved abroad, struggling to settle after a short stint in Israel and Sweden.

Although Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football for almost two decades, Dong-Bortey believes he would have been up there with the duo.

“If our era were today, I would be the best in the world, but I am grateful to God for bringing me this far. The name â€˜Dong Borety’ will last forever,” he told Mothers FM.

Despite his impressive displays in the domestic league, Dong-Bortey made only seven appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana.