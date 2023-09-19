Hearts of Oak legend blames goalkeeper Richard Attah for Real Tamale United defeat 

Hearts of Oak legend Charles Taylor has criticized the club's decision to field goalkeeper Richard Attah, who he believed was out of shape.

The Phobians faced a shocking defeat, conceding a lone goal scored late by Owusu Afriyie at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, with Real Tamale United securing all three points.

In the aftermath of the match, Charles Taylor expressed his disappointment with Richard Attah's performance and questioned the decision to include him in the starting lineup.

Taylor suggested that the goalkeeper's physical condition was not up to par, a matter he believed the goalkeeper trainers should have addressed.

"When you look at the goal that Richard Attah conceded, you won't understand because how can a keeper of his size allow this," Charles Taylor candidly stated during an interview with Accra-based Angel TV.

Taylor further emphasized the importance of goalkeepers being in optimal physical condition for matches, highlighting that given Attah's size, he shouldn't have been entrusted with the goalkeeping duties in that particular game.

Real Tamale United's victory marked their fourth consecutive win against Hearts of Oak since their return to the top flight, underlining the challenges the Phobians face early in the season.

The criticism from Charles Taylor adds to the scrutiny surrounding the team's performance and selection choices, setting the stage for further evaluations and improvements as the season progresses.