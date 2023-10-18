Hearts of Oak legend concerned about Inaki Williams' Black Stars performances

Hearts of Oak legend Amankwah Mireku has expressed his apprehensions regarding the recent performances of Inaki Williams in the Black Stars.

During an interview on Happy FM, Mireku shared his perspective, remarking, "Since his debut for Ghana, what has he to show? Absolutely nothing. He is yet to find the back of the net upfront, and other players also deserve a chance to demonstrate their abilities. Inaki needs to be excused from the team because in over nine appearances, he has nothing to show. So why continue giving him playing time in the team to prove what? If the coach feels he is too important to lose, then there should be a consultation with the coach of Athletic Bilbao on how to unlock the player so he can score goals for Ghana."

Mireku's criticism primarily stems from Williams' lacklustre performance in over 10 appearances for the Black Stars. In these matches, Williams has failed to score, contributing to the team's overall goal drought.

Ghana's recent performances have raised concerns, with the team suffering a 2-0 defeat in their first game against Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium and a humiliating 4-0 loss to the USA. In both matches, Ghana conceded six goals without scoring any in return.

Mireku argued that it was time to give other deserving players an opportunity to showcase their talents on the international stage. He questioned the continued inclusion of Inaki Williams in the squad, emphasizing that the player had yet to prove his worth.

The former Hearts of Oak captain suggested that if the coach deemed Williams too vital to lose, there should be consultation with the player's club, Athletic Bilbao, to help unlock his potential and improve his goal-scoring abilities for the Black Stars.