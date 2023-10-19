Hearts of Oak legend Dan Quaye advocates for Mubarak Wakaso's return to Black Stars

Hearts of Oak legend Dan Quaye has stressed the need for the Black Stars to reintegrate experienced players into the national team, advocating for the return of Mubarak Wakaso.

Quaye believes that the midfielder could play a crucial role in rejuvenating the team, particularly in assisting striker Inaki Williams, who has been struggling to find the net since his debut for Ghana in September 2022.

Quaye attributed Williams' goal-scoring challenges to the current midfielders, emphasising that Wakaso's inclusion could significantly benefit the former Spain international and enhance Ghana's scoring potential.

"It's about time we reinstate some of the experienced players in the Black Stars," Quaye asserted. "Inaki Williams has struggled to score for the national team since switching allegiance because of our midfielders."

He continued, "I believe Mubarak Wakaso, who is capable of delivering precise long balls to the attackers, can help him resolve his goal-scoring issues with the Black Stars. Wakaso consistently ensures he provides strikers with the right service, and he possesses the experience for delivering those long passes, similar to Sulley Muntari. We are the Brazil of Africa, and we must respect that," Quaye added, underlining the significance of experienced players like Wakaso in enhancing the team's performance.