Hearts of Oak legend Dan Quaye urges fans to honour Togbe Afede XIV

Former Hearts of Oak star Dan Quaye has called upon the club's fans to pay tribute to Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV for his significant contributions to the team's growth.

Since becoming the majority shareholder in 2011, Togbe has consistently pursued a transformative mission for the club, evident in projects like the Pobiman Complex, which is nearing completion and has already been utilised by the team for pre-season training.

"I urge the fans to stand by the team through thick and thin," Quaye expressed during an interview with Kessben FM. "We should put the past behind us and cheer on the team in the upcoming season to honour Togbe Afede for his immense contributions to the club's development."

He further emphasised Togbe Afede's dedication to infrastructure enhancement at the club's Pobiman training facility. "Previously, it was WAFA and Ashanti Gold who had good infrastructures, but the narrative has changed due to the commendable work of Togbe Afede."

Quaye concluded his statement by encouraging fans to fill the stadium in large numbers, expressing his confidence that the upcoming season will bring positive changes to Hearts of Oak's fortunes.

Hearts of Oak play Real Tamale United in their first match in the new season which will start on September 15.