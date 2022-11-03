Hearts of Oak legend Don Bortey aspires to coach Barcelona or Real Madrid

Hearts of oak legend Bernard Don Bortey has said his desire to coach Spanish powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid.

After retiring from playing, the former Ghana international ventured into coaching and has recently joined Hearts of Oak. Bortey has been appointed as the Phobians' U14 coach.

Don Bortey said in an interview that his appointment is just the beginning of bigger things to come.

"That's not where I'm targeting, although we start from somewhere. But for me, my target is to coach Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Juventus. I said this thing on radio some time ago, and today I'm saying it on TV.

Even then, I wasn't a coach. I said I'll coach Barcelona when I become a coach. Ghanaians lashed out at me me, saying I can't. Maybe it looks huge in the eyes of humans, but it's not huge in God's eyes," he said in an interview with Onua TV.

He added, "Because the ones who are coaching these teams were players like Don Boartey, and now they are coaching. So if Don Boartey says he will be a coach, why not support me with prayers rather than criticising that I can't do it? I know that with what I'm saying, I'm not going to give up. That is why they call me the humble Lion. I'm strong."

Don Bortey won four Ghana Premier League titles with the Hearts of Oak and one CAF Confederations Cup.