Hearts of Oak legend Don Bortey calls for support for Samuel Boadu ahead of African campaign 

Hearts of Oak Don Bortey has urged the club's leadership to stick by head coach Samuel Boadu.

Boadu, who led the club to a domestic treble in 2020/21, is under intense scrutiny after finishing 6th with 48 points in Ghana Premier League.

Hearts board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has been critical of the coach and has called for failing to defend the league and woeful showing in Africa.

“Unless the coach [Samuel Boadu] wishes to leave his position, I will advise Hearts to keep him for the African campaign and next season,” Bortey told Accra-based Onua FM.

“Jones Attuquayefio had plenty of time at Hearts of Oak to excel. So, give Boadu time to assemble a formidable team for Hearts and focus on Africa," he added.

Hearts of Oak are set to begin pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.

They will play in the CAF Confederation Cup by virtue of winning the MTN FA Cup.