Hearts of Oak legend Ishmael Addo’s mum used church contributions for his training transport

Hearts of Oak legend Ishmael Addo has made a heartwarming revelation about the sacrifices his mother made to support his football career during its early stages.

The former footballer disclosed that his mother, a chorister, would provide him with her church contributions as transportation fare when he was playing for Auroras, the youth team of Hearts of Oak.

Addo's illustrious career at Hearts of Oak saw him win several trophies and accolades, becoming a key player and top scorer in the Ghana Premier League on three occasions during the early 2000s. He also played a crucial role in the club's triumphs in the CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup.

However, Addo's journey to success had humble beginnings, and his mother's selfless contributions played a significant role. "When I was with Auroras, my mum who was a chorister gives me church contributions or any form of contributions so I can use as transportation to and from training," he revealed in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

He further shared, "Whenever we play games on the weekend and I receive my share of the bonus, I give it back to my mum so she can replace it with the church contribution before she goes to church on Sunday, which my dad was never in support of."

Addo's professional football career started at Hearts of Oak in 1998, where he spent four seasons, three of which he finished as the top scorer in the country. He was also a key member of the Ghanaian U-17 team that achieved a remarkable third-place finish in the FIFA U-17 World Championship in New Zealand, with Addo winning the golden boot award by scoring seven goals.