Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo expresses concern over club’s declining quality of football

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo has revealed his diminishing interest in the club due to the noticeable decline in the quality of football played by the Phobians in recent seasons.

They have had a poor campaign and could be relegated, with their final match against Berekum Chelsea being a must-win to avoid the drop.

In an interview on Fox FM, Polo expressed his sentiments, saying, "I do watch them play sometimes but not all the time because my interest in the team has really come down. Anytime I watch them, I ask myself what is happening to the club that we sacrificed so much for. I am always sad when I watch Hearts of Oak games these days. You sometimes wonder what the players are doing on the pitch."

Despite his waning interest, Polo acknowledged that as a former player and football enthusiast, he cannot completely stop watching Hearts of Oak. However, he expressed his discouragement at the current state of the team's performance, emphasizing the need for improvement.

Polo called for collective efforts from all Hearts of Oak stakeholders to revive the club and restore it to its former glory.

He stated, "I feel there should be a solution to the Hearts of Oak problems, and we must all come together. One person cannot solve the issues at the club. I mean the management, the board members, the coaches, the supporters of the club. Even if you cannot offer anything significant, you can share your opinion. Right now, there is social media, and you can express it in a way to help. I am talking about constructive criticism. That is what I mean."