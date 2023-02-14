Hearts of Oak legend says Mohammed Alhassan will succeed at Asante Kotoko 

Hearts of Oak legend Dan Quaye has backed Mohammed Alhassan to succeed at Asante Kotoko.

The former Hearts of Oak defender joined the Porcupine warriors on a free transfer after being released from Hearts of Oak last month.

Mohammed Alhassan spent four seasons with The Phobians winning a Ghana Premier League title and two MTN FA Cup trophies and he is expected to help Asante Kotoko defend the Ghana Premier League title with his experience in the game.

His decision to join the Kumasi-based club has however been backed by the former Hearts player, Dan Quaye who questioned the decision by Hearts of Oak to release Alhassan.

Dan Quaye lambasted the management of Hearts of Oak saying, “What I don’t understand is that, why would Hearts let a good player like Mohammed Alhassan go for a player in the second or first division player who you would now need to mature? Mohammed Alhassan is an experienced player and sometimes the young ones need to learn from such players,”

“Similarly, look at the way they treated Manaf at RTU, it’s just sad with the way they let go of certain key players” he added.

Dan Quaye also lauded the move by the centre-back to join Asante Kotoko and is convinced he can help Kotoko in retaining the title.

“Alhassan’s move to is a good one for the player himself because he is not wanted by Hearts of Oak and also with the kind of experience he has, I’m convinced he can help Kotoko in their title contention”.