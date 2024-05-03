Hearts of Oak legend voices concern over Salifu Ibrahim's commitment amid club's struggles

Former Hearts of Oak captain Yaw Amankwah Mireku has raised concerns about midfielder Salifu Ibrahim's commitment to the club, suggesting that the player's passion for the game has diminished while wearing the Rainbow colours.

Ibrahim, who played a significant role in the club's success in the Ghana Premier League in previous season, has seen a decline in performance this campaign, managing two goals and nine assists in 28 appearances.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Mireku expressed worry about players prioritising monetary gains and luxurious lifestyles over their professional responsibilities.

"Players join Hearts of Oak and lose focus because they want to make money and live an unnecessary lifestyle. Salifu Ibrahim is a typical example. Was this his performance when he first joined the club? He no longer plays with passion or zeal," Mireku remarked.

He emphasised that Ibrahim's declining dedication reflects a broader issue within the club, where players lose sight of their initial motivations.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak continue to struggle in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, currently sitting in 12th place after 28 games and just four points above the relegation zone.