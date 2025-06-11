Hearts of Oak Legends to face Asante Kotoko Legends in Ghana FA Cup curtain raiser

The 2024 MTN FA Cup final will kick off with a captivating clash between legends of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, setting the stage for an exciting day at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Chairman of the FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, disclosed plans for the special curtain raiser as part of efforts to enhance the fan experience ahead of the highly anticipated showdown between Asante Kotoko and Golden Kick FC.

"This year's final will be unforgettable," Arthur told Asempa FM. "There will be a curtain raiser between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak legends before the game kicks off.

"There will be a cultural display and other beautiful experiences for the fans."

Arthur commended the efforts of both finalists, particularly highlighting Golden Kick’s impressive journey to the final. He described the Accra-based Division One side as “giant killers” who will provide a tough challenge for Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.

"Golden Kick were the giant killers in this year's FA Cup and facing Asante Kotoko in the final, you can only expect a beautiful game,” he said. “I assure everyone that we are in to witness a good game."

The winner of Sunday’s final, which starts at 17:00 GMT, will qualify to represent Ghana in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.