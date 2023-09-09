Hearts of Oak loan youngster Mohammed Arafat Alhassan to Lativar FC in Sao Tome

Hearts of Oak have reached an agreement with São Toméan side Lativar FC to loan out 18-year-old midfielder Mohammed Arafat Alhassan.

Alhassan joined Hearts of Oak last season, and the club believe that loaning him to another club will provide him with valuable experience to mature as a player and return stronger.

The decision to loan Alhassan comes as coach Martin Koopman has shown a preference for a more experienced squad. Alhassan had previously been loaned to Division One side Pacific Heroes during the previous season.

Hearts of Oak are gearing up for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, and they will commence their campaign with a match against Real Tamale United in Tamale.