Hearts of Oak lose star midfielder Salifu Ibrahim in contract dispute

Hearts of Oak are facing a midfield crisis after star player Salifu Ibrahim was cut from the squad and will miss their upcoming Democracy Cup clash against Asante Kotoko.

The situation reportedly stems from a breakdown in contract renewal negotiations. Ibrahim's agent, Benedict Asiedu, alleges the player feels mistreated by the club during the past season.

These grievances include being sidelined without explanation, a potential blocked transfer, and pressure to play despite these issues. As a result, Asiedu claims Ibrahim is unwilling to extend his contract.

"It's about contract extension. We couldn't find an agreement because the player is hurt about certain things," he said.

"The issues are that Hearts wanted to sell him to Nsoatreman FC without informing him, sidelining him for no reason, a new coach comes in, he plays him, and they tell the coach not to use him, and all that. If there is time for him to extend his contract, it will be difficult."

Asiedu accuses Hearts of Oak board members Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Odotei Sowah of being behind Ibrahim's mistreatment.

"Only [board members] Akambi and Odotei can explain why they were doing that," he added.

However, Akambi denies this, stating the decision to remove Ibrahim from the squad was made solely by head coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

"The coach called me on the phone to tell me that he sacked some players including Salifu Ibrahim, that's what he told me. So when he is been told to go then what has that got to do with me and Odotei?," he told Kessben FM.

Akambi sheds light on another potential sticking point: salary negotiations. Apparently, Ibrahim requested a net monthly salary of $2,500, which the club countered with a gross offer of the same amount. This difference (pre-tax vs. post-tax) seems to be a point of contention.

"The figure he wants at net salary, I told him that we can only pay that as gross. I was waiting for him to get back to me but he was insisting on what he wanted. Asiedu called me after the player scored against Nsoatreman and told me that for anything less than $2,500, the boy would not play again. So I asked him 'Is he the only player that will play?'"

Ibrahim, who joined the club in 2021, was instrumental in their 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title win, even earning both club and league MVP honours. In total, he collected five trophies with the Phobians.

Whether this is a permanent departure or a temporary estrangement remains to be seen.