Hearts of Oak maintain impressive pre-season run with victory over Okwahu United

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak produced another dominant display in their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win over lower-tier side, Okwahu United.

The match was played at Hearts of Oak’s Pobiman Complex on Sunday with club Chairman Togbe Afede XIV in attendance.

A goal each in either half of the game ensured that the Phobians secured another pre-season friendly win.

The Phobians struck early through Seidu Suraj in the 7th minute and Congolese striker, Kashala Ramos netted the second on 85 minutes to seal victory.

Head coach will be pleased if his side replicate this form in the upcoming season.

Hearts will begin their 2023/24 Premier League campaign with a trip to Tamale to face RTU.

By Suleman Asante

