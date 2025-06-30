Hearts of Oak make move for free agent left Back Eric Osei Bonsu

Hearts of Oak have officially made contact with free agent left back Eric Osei Bonsu over a potential move, and the player has responded positively, sources have confirmed.

The 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season saw Bonsu feature for Nsoatreman FC, where he impressed with his defensive solidity and overlapping runs.

The experienced full-back has also previously played for Great Olympics and Legon Cities, making him a well-known name in the domestic top flight.

Following initial talks, Bonsu has reportedly said YES to Hearts of Oak, with both parties now expected to finalise the agreement in the coming days.

The Phobians see Bonsu as a key reinforcement as they continue reshaping their squad under the new technical leadership ahead of the new season.