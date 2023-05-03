Hearts of Oak management to blame for potential league failure - Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo, has blamed the club's management for their poor decisions and warned that they must be held accountable if the team fails to win this season's Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians had a slow start to the campaign under former coach Samuel Boadu, which led to his dismissal. The club then appointed Serbian manager Slavko Matic, but his poor results and relationship with the fans led to his eventual departure.

David Ocloo, the assistant coach, has since been appointed as the interim manager and tasked with leading the team until the end of the season.

Hearts of Oak currently sit in 4th place on the league table with 45 points after 29 games played. They are six points behind league leaders Aduana Stars with five games to go.

Polo, who is also a legend of the club, criticized the management's decision-making and said they were to blame for the club's current situation.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM, he said: "The management has a problem because they appointed Slavko Matic but the fans sacked him, and that indicates that the management did a poor job."

He also criticized Matic's decision to sack senior players without giving them a chance to prove themselves. "There were no reasons why he made those decisions, and when he was chased out, the assistant coach came to their rescue," Polo added.

He concluded by warning that the management must be held responsible if Hearts of Oak fails to win the Premier League title this season.

"For me, if the club fails to win the Premier League, the management must be blamed," Polo said.

Hearts of Oak will face FC Samartex 1996 in their upcoming match on matchday 30 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex this weekend.