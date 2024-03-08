Hearts of Oak MD confident of reclaiming former glory under new leadership

Hearts of Oak managing director, Dr. Delali Anku-Adiamah, expresses confidence in the club's ability to regain its former glory under his leadership.

In the early 2000s, Hearts of Oak were among the world's best clubs, securing the treble and making history as the first Ghanaian club to do so.

However, recent years have seen a decline in their success, with only one league title celebrated since 2009 and a trophy-less season last year.

Speaking with Asempa FM, Dr. Anku-Adiamah acknowledged the challenges facing the club but maintained optimism for the future. He stressed the importance of instilling a winning mentality and consistency in their approach.

"I am super competitive, and from the top, we are all winners," he affirmed. "If you look at the club now, we are playing more fluid and attacking football."

While Dr. Anku-Adiamah conceded that winning the Premier League title this season might be difficult, given their eight-point deficit, he emphasized the significance of a long-term plan geared towards achieving success.

"We need to approach every game with the mindset of winning, and we must be consistent about it," he stated. "Perhaps this year, winning the Premier League may not be feasible, but with a long-term strategy, we will return to claim the title."

Hearts of Oak are gearing up to face Bofoakwa Tano in their next Matchday 20 fixture at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Sunday.

Dr. Anku-Adiamah remains hopeful that the team can secure a positive result and continue their journey towards reclaiming their former glory.