Hearts of Oak midfield star Salifu Ibrahim headed for Kosovo?

Hearts of Oak face the departure of key midfielder Salifu Ibrahim as his contract expires at the end of the month.

Negotiations for a renewal haven't been successful, and Ibrahim has been dropped from the squad for the upcoming Democracy Cup match against Asante Kotoko.

Reports from Kumasi-based Wontumi FM suggest Ibrahim is on the verge of signing with FC Drita in Kosovo.

This move would bolster the European team's roster for the next season.

Ibrahim joined Hearts of Oak in 2021 and played a pivotal role in their 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title win.

He has earned both club and league MVP honours, solidifying his position as a top performer while helping the club win five trophies including the Ghana Premier League.

Despite showcasing glimpses of brilliance in the recently concluded season, Ibrahim managed only two goals and ten assists in 32 appearances.

Now, it appears he'll be taking his talents abroad, leaving a void in Hearts of Oak's midfield.