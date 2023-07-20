Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen begs fans ‘to put the past behind them’

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen has urged fans of the club to forget about their disappointing season and expect the best.

Nurudeen has revealed that he will return to action after undergoing a successful surgery in South Africa to correct a thigh injury which ruled him out for the whole of last season. The 24-year- old combative midfielder has managed just 24 matches for the club since joining Hearts of Oak from Vision FC in 2020 due to recurring injuries.

Amid agitations from the Phobian faithful after finishing in 12th position in the 2022/23 league campaign, Nurudeen has called on the fans to be optimistic about their prospects next season.

He told Kumasi-based Kessben TV: “What has happened is already gone because there is nothing, we can do about it. Our focus is on this season, that what happened last season will not repeat itself. This season we will try to make ourselves much better. Our target is to win the league because we deserve to go to Africa for another time.

“…Hearts of Oak supporters should put the past behind them. This season we will give them something bigger and better.

By Suleman Asante