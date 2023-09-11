Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul-Aziz Nurudeen returns to action after year-long injury

Hearts of Oak fans had a big reason to celebrate as midfielder Abdul-Aziz Nurudeen made a return to action after a one-year absence due to a serious thigh injury.

Nurudeen, who hadn't played for the Phobians since May 2022 due to the injury, had to undergo surgery in South Africa. After an extensive period of rehabilitation, the former Black Meteors midfielder made a full recovery and rejoined the team's training sessions last month.

In a pre-season friendly against Vision FC at the All Nations Park in Koforidua, Nurudeen came off the bench and played a crucial role in his team's 3-1 victory. Fans were thrilled to have their midfielder back as they eagerly anticipated the new season.

Before his injury, Nurudeen was a key player in the Hearts of Oak midfield, contributing significantly to the team's successes in both the 2022 President's Cup and FA Cup. With his return, Nurudeen hopes to regain his important role and help the team in the upcoming season.