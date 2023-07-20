Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen says team will focus on winning Ghana Premier League title next season

Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen has assured the fans of the club to expect an improved performance in the upcoming season as they aim to bounce back from a terrible campaign last season.

Last season, the Phobians had a disastrous season, finishing 12th in the Ghana Premier League.

Due to persistent injuries, the 24-year-old midfielder missed the entire 2022/23 football season and had to undergo surgery. The feisty midfielder is set to return to action for the Phobians next season after undergoing surgery.

“What has happened is already gone because there is nothing, we can do about it. Our focus is on this season, that what happened last season will not repeat itself. This season we will try to make ourselves much better. Our target is to win the league because we deserve to go to Africa for another time," he told Kessben FM.

“Hearts of Oak supporters should put the past behind them. This season we will give them something bigger and better.

Aziz Nurudeen has managed just 24 matches for the club since joining Hearts of Oak from Vision FC in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Phobians are expected to announce a new coach ahead of the new season.