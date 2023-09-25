Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen thrilled with impressive return after long injury layoff

Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen received the "Man of the Match" accolade following his team's triumph over Nsoatreman on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nurudeen's journey to this recognition has been marked by resilience, as he battled through injuries that saw him sidelined for the majority of last season, however, he has defied the odds and made a triumphant return to the heart of the midfield.

In their encounter against Nsoatreman, Nurudeen demonstrated his full capabilities on the field, particularly noteworthy after making a substitute appearance in their previous 1-0 loss to Real Tamale United in week one of the league. His return to top form is even more remarkable considering the extended time he spent in the treatment room recovering from injuries.

Reflecting on his "Man of the Match" award, the 25-year-old expressed his surprise and gratitude, saying, "I didn't expect it, you know, after one year, getting laid off the field, coming back to win 'Man of the Match'."

Nurudeen boasts experience on the international stage, having represented Ghana's U-23 team.

In terms of domestic achievements, Nurudeen has earned the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup titles during the 2020/21 season, further cementing his reputation as a skilled and resilient midfielder.