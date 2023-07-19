Hearts of Oak midfielder Aziz Nurudeen announces return to action after long absence

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen has revealed that he will join the team when they commence their pre-season training ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Nurudeen was flown to South Africa in September last year to undergo a surgery on his thigh. The 23-year-old has fully recovered and is set to make an appearance again for the Phobians after being ruled out for the whole of last season.

“We thank God that I have been granted clearance by the doctor. So, I will be part of the team for the pre-season. This is the first time I am revealing that I will join the team for the pre-season training,” he told Kumasi-based Kessben TV.

By Suleman Asante