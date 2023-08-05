Hearts of Oak midfielder Aziz Nurudeen begins training after lengthy injury layoff

Midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen has rejoined his Hearts of Oak teammates for training after almost a year out due to injury.

The former Vision FC midfielder suffered a serious injury that kept him out for the whole of last season.

He was flown to South Africa for surgery and after a long rehabilitation period, the Black Galaxies star has started preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

Nurudeen was given a warm welcome by the technical team and his teammates as he resumed pre-season.

The hard-working midfielder is expected to play a pivotal role at Hearts of Oak next season after the Phobians endured a tough 2022/23 campaign.

In a video shared by the club, Nurudeen expressed excitement on his return and looks set to give his all for the club next season.

The former Ghana Premier League champions begin their campaign with a trip to Tamale, where they will face Real Tamale United.

Watch video below: