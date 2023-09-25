Hearts of Oak midfielder Aziz Nurudeen delighted after MoTM performance against Nsoatreman

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen has shared his excitement after starring in the victory against Nsoatreman FC on Sunday.

Nurudeen, who was making his first start in the Ghana Premier League for over a year due to injury, was named Man of the Match in the 1-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"It's an awesome feeling. I didn't expect it, you know after one year, getting laid off the pitch, coming back to win the man of the match, I put in a lot of work and glory be to God for helping me acquire the Man of the Match," he said after the match.

The midfielder's return is a huge boost for the Phobians, who lost their opening game against Real Tamale United in Tamale last week.

According to Nurudeen, the game against Nsoatreman was a must-win match.

"Actually we had no excuse for today, if we had not win today what would we have told our fans. So it was a must win game," he added.

Hearts of Oak travel to Bofoakwa for their third game of the campaign and Nurudeen remains positive of their chances in B.A.

"We are on course, we are on cloud nine, we are not coming back and we are on top. The fans should expect more from us," he concluded.