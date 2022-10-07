Hearts of Oak midfielder Aziz Nurudeen shows gratitude to club after successful surgery

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, has expressed gratitude to the club's board chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, after a successful surgery in South Africa.

The former Vision FC player went under the knife to correct an injury that has kept him out since the start of the season.

The midfielder was flown to South Africa to undergo surgery in a bid to make a return to action soon.

“I thank the club but especially the Board Chairman for making sure that this has happened to save my career. But for him I wouldn’t have been here today. Now my return to the field is eminent. May Allah bless and grant him long life and prosperity. I will forever cherish this moment and remember him at all times," he told the club's website.

Nurudeen is hoping to make a quick return to action before the season ends. Meanwhile, the midfielder took the opportunity to wish his teammates will as they travel to Mali to play Real Bamako.

"Surely I will be back stronger. I take this opportunity to wish my teammates good luck in their game against Real Bamako on Saturday,” he added.