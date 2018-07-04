Hearts of Oak midfielder Camara Nguessen wants the club to be ready when the league resumes

Accra Hearts of Oak's Ivorian midfielder Camara Nguessen says the team wants to be ready for the resumption of the Zylofon Cash Premier League despite the uncertainty regarding it's return.

The Ghanaian giants returned to training last week after a two week break to continue with preparations after a dismal first round, where the club lies 12th on the league log.

The Zylofon Cash Premier League is however on a break due to the impasse between the Ghana Football Association and government, who are taking steps to dissolve the Association.

“The break in the league has affected my rhythm,” Camara told the club’s website. “I did not start the season with the team and I have heard a few people say I did not start well in the games I have played but that is because I am now hitting my strides and picking my rhythm so it was hard for me. I tried to do my best in the games I played but I am working on some of the mistakes in my game and working on my strengths as well.”

“Training is different from match; training determines the way the match goes. Every week, you play a game to know whether you are ready or not. But now, we are only training and not playing so we cannot really gauge our level,” Camara continued.

“We are down on the league table and we want to get up. I want to beg the supporters of the club to be patient. We are working hard to come back better when the league resumes because we have not stopped training. We want to be ready when the league starts again.”

The Ivorian import has played four times for the club since joining at the beginning of the season.