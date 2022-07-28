Hearts of Oak midfielder Daniel Kodie recovers from long-term injury; grateful to club

Hearts of Oak midfielder Daniel Kodie has thanked the club's management, supporters, and players for their unwavering support following his recovery from a long-term injury.

The midfielder has been out of the Phobians' lineup for several months after suffering a career-threatening injury during the Normalization Committee's Special Competition in 2019.

In May 2021, he underwent surgery at the Netcare Linksfield Hospital in South Africa.

Kodie has now fully recovered and reported to the club's training grounds on Tuesday as pre-season for the 2022/23 season began.

“I will thank Togbe Afede and the management of the club, supporters and players for their support towards my recovery,” he said.

Kodie hopes to make an impact for the Phobians in the coming season.