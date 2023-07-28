Hearts of Oak midfielder Gideon Asante assures fans of improvement in upcoming season

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gideon Asante has spoken out about the club's underwhelming performance in the recent Ghana Premier League season.

With 46 points, the Phobians finished the season in 12th place. They also failed to win any of their last five games, losing four and tying with Berekum Chelsea on the final day of the season.

Despite the club's disastrous season, the talented midfielder showed flashes of brilliance last season, appearing in 22 games and scoring once.

Asante stated that his team will correct their flaws in order to succeed in the future season.

“It wasn’t our intention to finish the season on a bad note but in football, anything can happen. We will fix our mess and perform better in the upcoming season” he said.

The struggles of the Phobians saw them work with three different coaches but are still in search of new one ahead of the new season.

They began the season with Samuel Boadu who left after a disappointing run of results at the beginning of last season. His departure saw the hiring of Serbian coach Slavko Matic who also failed to conclude the season with the 2020/21 season after irate fans denied him entry to the club's training grounds following poor results.

David Ocloo took over until the end of the season narrowly escaping relegation but has now left to rejoin asante Kotoko.