Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga blames defeat against RTU on loss of concentration

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Glid Otanga has attributed the team's defeat against Real Tamale United to loss of concentration.

The Phobians lost again at the Accra Sports Stadium as they were defeated 2-1 by Real Tamale United in the penultimate round of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season on Sunday.

Despite conceding in the 35th minute through Linda Mtange's goal, RTU fought back to secure a crucial victory further endangering the situation of Hearts of Oak.

Hearts of Oak have now been defeated five times in their past six games this season and are presently 11th in the table with 45 points, with their final game of the season away at Berekum Chelsea.

The Equatorial Guinean explained after the game that, his team was on the right path until the lost focus which came back to hunt them.

“You we prepared for this game in all conditions, the technical staff did everything for this game," he told StarTimes.

“So when we came we started with good intentions in the game.

“I think we lost concentration in the game and that’s why the coach said we should be more focused in the second half.

“The first 15 minutes we do more work but we lost focus and that's why we conceded the goal," he added.