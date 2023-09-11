Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga confident as new season approaches

Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga is brimming with confidence as his team gears up for the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Phobians are set to kick off their season against Real Tamale United on Friday, and the players are optimistic, especially after an impressive pre-season under the guidance of their new Dutch coach, Martin Koopman.

Hearts of Oak's performance in the previous season was underwhelming, as they struggled under three different managers – Samuel Boadu, Slavko Matic, and David Ocloo – and even flirted with relegation. However, Otanga is focusing on the importance of teamwork and collective effort this time around.

"It's not about a player who wants to play; it's all about teamwork. The team isn't about one player. I might play, and I won't score, but another player will come and score," Otanga emphasized. He stressed that success in the upcoming season will hinge on the collective efforts of the entire squad.

He also expressed confidence in the team's potential this season, saying, "We have a good team and good staff this season, and we work hard, so I think we will go far this season."