GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga expected to be fit for Berekum Chelsea clash

Published on: 02 May 2024
Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga expected to be fit for Berekum Chelsea clash

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Glid Otanga is expected to be fit in time for their trip to Berekum to face Chelsea on matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League. 

The defensive midfielder was forced off during the match against Hearts of Oak on Wednesday after sustaining a cut to his face following a collision with Accra Lions winger Daniel Awuni.

His absence created a vacuum in the middle as Lions dominated the Phobians in the 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak.

After the match, assistant coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru admitted the team struggled with the Congolese midfielder but insists it was nothing serious.

“Anytime there is no Otanga, we face a lot of problems but I think he will be ready before the Chelsea game for sure," he said.

The Phobians have struggled in recent weeks despite a good start to the second round and have won only one in their last six games.

They face former coach Samuel Boadu and his Chelsea side at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more