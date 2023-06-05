Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga urges fans not to get tired of supporting the team despite their disappointing performances in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians turned up yet another terrible showing in their penultimate game of the season, losing to Real Tamale United at home.

Hearts of Oak blew a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to RTU at the Accra Sports Stadium on match day 33, their fifth defeat in their previous six Ghana Premier League games.

The 2020/23 champions currently sit 11th on 45 points with their last game of the season away to Berekum Chelsea.

Otanga who was named man of the match admitted that the fans had the right to chastise the team but called on them to continue to rally behind the team to enable them to bounce back.

“You know now it’s not easy for us.

“I want to tell our supporters that we don’t have any excuse because this is football, this is our job.

“So I want to tell our supporters not to get tired of supporting us, we need your support.

“We will go to Berekum Chelsea and give all our best.” Otanga Otanga told StarTimes.

The Phobians will play against Berekum Chelsea in their final match to be sure of staying in the league for the next season.