Hearts of Oak midfielder Mamane Lawali resumes training after long injury lay off

Hearts of Oak midfielder Mamane Lawali has returned to training after a lengthy injury layoff.

Lawali's return gives the Phobians a boost as they prepare for the new season, which begins in September.

In November of last year, the Nigerien underwent surgery to correct a leg problem and has been out of commission since.

He suffered the injury during the first half of the 2020/2021 season.

The club arranged for him to have surgery 10 months after sustaining the injury.

Lawali joined Hearts of Oak before the season began, having previously played for Sudanese club Al Merrikh.

Hearts of Oak aim to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title from rivals Asante Kotoko, defend the MTN FA Cup title and impress on their return to Africa next season.