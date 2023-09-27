Hearts of Oak midfielder Nurudeen Abdul Aziz sets sights on league title or FA Cup

Hearts of Oak midfielder Nurudeen Abdul Aziz has expressed the club's ambitious goals for the season, aiming to secure either the Ghana Premier League title or the FA Cup.

The Phobians recently returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium, following an initial defeat to Real Tamale United in their opening match in the new league season.

Aziz, who made a remarkable return to action after overcoming a serious injury that sidelined him for over a year, emphasised the team's determination to achieve success this season.

He pointed out the significant investments made by the club's hierarchy in acquiring new players and providing essential resources for the team.

"The ultimate is to take the trophy, the league trophy and the FA Cup. If we don't take it, it's a total failure," declared Nurudeen Abdul Aziz.

"Because you can see the works that the Board Chairman has done to bring in new players; give us the basic commodities that at least a player has to acquire."

He emphasised the high expectations placed on the team and the urgency to secure silverware, stating, "So, with all these and you don't take the league or you don't win it, it's a total failure. It's a disaster. So that's our target."