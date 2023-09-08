Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim to join Nsoatreman FC on loan

Hearts of Oak attacker Salifu Ibrahim is poised to make a loan move to Nsoatreman FC after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Phobians.

Salifu originally joined Hearts of Oak from Techiman Eleven Wonders two seasons ago and played a significant role in their treble-winning campaign in 2021.

However, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder faced injury challenges during the previous season. While Salifu has been part of the Hearts of Oak squad currently training in Koforidua, reports suggest that he is not in the technical team's plans for the upcoming season.

Ibrahim is now set to embark on a loan move to Nsoatreman FC, providing him with an opportunity to regain form and continue his development in a different environment.

Salifu's talent has been widely recognized, especially as he was named the Most Valuable Player during the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

This loan move offers a fresh start and the potential for him to make an impact at Nsoatreman FC.