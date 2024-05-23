Hearts of Oak Midfielder Salim Adams' move to Al Hilal pending personal terms

Hearts of Oak's Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, has confirmed that the transfer of midfielder Salim Adams to Sudanese club Al Hilal is nearing completion, with only personal terms left to be agreed upon.

The club's agreement with Al Hilal hinges on Salim Adams' acceptance of the personal terms offered by the Sudanese giants. Once these terms are agreed, the transfer documents can be finalized.

In a recent statement, Opare Addo clarified the situation during an interview with Asempa FM, amidst some controversy.

"The information is that Hearts of Oak have negotiated with Sudanese club Al Hilal to release midfielder Salim Adams. We all know Salim Adams and what he is capable of doing," he said.

He further explained, "We have agreed on a deal with the club to sell Salim Adams, but for that to happen, the club must negotiate with Salim and agree on personal terms. Hearts of Oak have given Al Hilal the go-ahead to speak to Salim and agree on personal terms."

This follows a brief period of confusion after Hearts of Oak released, and subsequently deleted, an announcement about the deal. Reports indicated that Salim Adams had initially denied any involvement in the transfer discussions.

Salim Adams' contract with Hearts of Oak is set to expire at the end of the current season, making this potential move to Al Hilal a significant development in his career. The midfielder has been a key player for Hearts of Oak, and his departure would be a notable change for the club.