Hearts of Oak monitoring Justice Blay’s situation at Asante Kotoko

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak is among the clubs keeping tabs on Asante Kotoko versatile player Justice Blay, Kessben FM has reported.

The Porcupine Warriors is expected to parted ways with the former Medeama SC midfielder despite having a one-year contract with the club.

Blay, one of the most experienced and dependable players in the squad, was expected to lead the Porcupine Warriors into a new era following their Ghana FA Cup triumph and qualification for the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

However, reports suggests that the Interim Management Committee (IMC) has opted to terminate his contract due to unresolved disciplinary concerns and a shift in the team’s long-term direction.

While Kotoko intends to pay three months’ salary for his contract termination, Blay insists on 70 percent from his one-year deal before his release.

However, Hearts of Oak, who are keen on strengthening their squad has expressed interest in Blay and could make a move for the midfielder as soon as his contract is terminated at Kotoko.

The Phobians value Blay’s experience and will swiftly make a move for the midfielder once he becomes a free agent.

Blay first joined Kotoko on loan during the 2019/2020 season from Medeama SC, instantly establishing himself as a fan favourite with 2 goals in 12 appearances.

His commanding displays in midfield earned him a permanent move in 2021. Over the next four years, he made 56 league appearances, frequently captained the side, and played a vital role in both domestic league and cup campaigns.