Hearts of Oak move Aboubakar Ouattara to Board Advisory role following underwhelming season

Hearts of Oak have announced that Aboubakar Ouattara has stepped down from his role as head coach and will now serve as Special Advisor to the Board of Directors.

The Ivorian tactician, who took charge midway through the 2023/24 season and narrowly avoided relegation on the final day, guided the club to a top-four finish in the just-ended campaign. However, his efforts have been deemed insufficient, as the club failed to win any trophies.

In his new role, Ouattara will work directly with the Board on special assignments and strategic duties.

“The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club has reassigned Aboubakar Ouattara from the role of Head Coach to Special Advisor to the Board of Directors,” the club said in an official statement.

“The Board conveys its congratulations to Aboubakar Ouattara in his new role and looks forward to a good collaboration to move the club to new heights.”

Meanwhile, Hearts have confirmed the appointment of former Asante Kotoko head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani on a two-year contract. His immediate task is to prepare the team for the 2025 President's Cup match against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko, scheduled for July 6, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, Dramani’s plans may face early setbacks, as the club is currently serving a transfer ban. The ban stems from a $70,000 debt owed to New Edubiase United over the transfer of midfielder Salim Adams. Until the amount is settled, Hearts of Oak will be unable to sign or register new players, with the new season set to begin in September.