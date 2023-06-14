Hearts of Oak must 'look into' concerns of fans - Frank Nelson

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson Nwokolo has urged the management of the club to take the disquiet among their fans seriously.

The Hearts faithful for a larger part of this season have expressed their dissatisfaction with the way the club is being managed, and have called for the resignation of some board members. The Premier League giants survived a relegation scare on the final day of the 2022/23 premier league campaign to finish in 12th position on the league standings with 46 points. Nelson is of the view that the fans may have a point and that their agitations should not be swept aside.

He said: "You know football is a passion and and sometimes someone can say anything out of passion which may not be entirely correct. But at the end of the day, I'm also a supporter so if a supporter says something we have to look into it. And the fans must accept the response from management in good faith. It all depends. We all have to sit because we all want the best for Accra Hearts of Oak."