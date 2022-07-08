Hearts of Oak must pay Afriyie Barnieh GHC 15k to extend contract - Richard Attah

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah has urged the club to extend the contract of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

The center forward has just three months left for his contract to expire at the club.

The AFCON U20 Champion has become a key player for the club following his outstanding performance last season.

His performances earned him a call-up to the Black Stars for the Kirin Challenge Cup in Japan where he made his senior debut.

Afriyie Barnie also helped Hearts of Oak to defeat BechemUnited 2-1 in the MTN FA Cup final last month in Kumasi.

The 21-year-old scored the winning goal in that competition.

According to Richard Attah, the club must do whatever it takes to keep their star player.

He proposed that Daniel Afriyie Barnie should be paid at least $2,000 or GHC 15,000.

“Afriyie Barnieh is the top player in the Ghana Premier League. He is the most important player at Hearts now and to me, he is worth GHC15, 000 monthly,” Richard Atta said in an interview.

Ghanasoccernet.com has gathered that Daniel Afriyie Barnie has three months remaining on his current contract with talks of a possible renewal stalling.

Hearts of Oak might lose one of their key players at the end of the season if a deal is not agreed soon.