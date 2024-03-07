Hearts of Oak name defender Kofi Agbesimah as new captain

Hearts of Oak have selected defender Kofi Agbesimah as the club's new captain, marking a pivotal leadership change for the Phobians under the guidance of new Ivorian coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

Agbesimah, a former Bechem United centre-back, will take on the captain's armband, succeeding Gladson Awako, who recently joined city rivals Great Olympics during the second transfer window.

Goalkeeper Richard Attah and defender Kelvin Osei Assibey have been named as the first and second deputy captains, respectively, forming a cohesive leadership team to guide Hearts of Oak on their quest to reclaim greatness.

The 26-year-old Agbesimah, who joined Hearts of Oak at the beginning of the 2023/24 season, has swiftly become a key figure in the squad, making 18 appearances and showcasing his leadership qualities. His previous leadership role during his tenure with Bechem United undoubtedly influenced his selection as the new captain.

Richard Attah, a long-serving player for the Phobians, brings experience and stability to the team's leadership.

Kelvin Osei Assibey, a recent addition from Eleven Wonders, has already made a significant impact, solidifying the defense and earning recognition as a rising star.

The Hearts of Oak squad, under Coach Ouattara's leadership, is gearing up for their upcoming match against Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday at 3 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium. Ouattara aims to extend his winning record to three as Hearts of Oak currently occupies the seventh position on the Ghana Premier League table.